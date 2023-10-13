Digital display of road tax collections at Maha toll-posts soon

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) In a significant bid aimed at transparency, the Maharashtra government will implement a digital display board of road toll collections at major toll-posts and install CCTVs to eye delays and disruptions owing to the toll tax collection process, here on Friday.



The decision, among others, were announced by PWD Minister Dadaji D. Bhuse and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray this morning.

Raj Thackeray, who has revived the 9-year-old anti-road toll tax agitation, called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence on October 12 and submitted a memorandum on his demands on the issue while Minister Bhuse visited the MNS leader’s home on Friday to discuss and hammer out a solution.

“Within two weeks, CCTVs shall be installed at all the toll booths at the five Mumbai Entry Points (MEPs) and a control room will be set up in Mantralaya to monitor them,” said Raj Thackeray.

The digital display will indicate how much toll the contractor has collected as per the tender and how much is left balance to enable the people know the correct financials of the concerned tool-booth, he said.

The government will also ensure that no vehicle is required to halt for more than four minutes at the toll-posts and those outside the ‘yellow line’ (indicating a traffic jam) will be allowed to pass without paying the road toll tax, the MNS will construct public conveniences near some of the toll booths, and keep a watch over the goings-on.

The MNS has also demanded a closure of 29 old toll-booths belonging to the PWD Department and 15 of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to which Bhuse said the government will consider and take a decision on it shortly.

The MNS had carried out major protests at various toll-booths in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Nashik and other places after Raj Thackeray warned of ‘burning the toll-posts’ if small/light vehicles were forced to pay the road toll tax, rattling the government.

--IANS

qn/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.