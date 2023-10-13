When Sara Ali Khan followed ‘smart nerd’ to his fluid mechanics lecture

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Bollywood’s Gen-Z diva Sara Ali Khan is an ardent social media user, and now she has shared with her fans a throwback memory of her days in Imperial College, London, UK.

Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara has studied history and political science.

The ‘Kedarnath’ fame actress has a vibrant Instagram account where she shares updates of her day to day life, news of her professional life, and also unseen memories.

Now, taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara shared a video, wherein she can be seen sitting in a class full of students, and attending a lecture.

The video shows a zoomed-in glimpse of the teacher and a student, who is sitting behind Sara.

Sara captioned the video as: “Major throwback! Post boxing and coffee, found a fellow smart nerd- followed him to his fluid mechanics lecture. Wasn't too bad. Answered a question”.

She gave the geo-tag location of “Imperial College London”, and also attached the stickers of “Nerd” and “This is Genius” to her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen as Somya Chawla in romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, alongside Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

She was also seen in a special appearance in the song ‘Heartthrob’ in the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The flick starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Sara's next includes ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro…In Dino’, ‘Murder Mubarak’, and an untitled project by Jagan Shakti.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.