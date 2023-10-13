BRS names campaign incharges for 54 constituencies

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Gearing up for next month’s Assembly elections, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced election campaign incharges for 54 constituencies in Telangana.

The party has named ministers, MPs, MLCs, chairpersons of various corporations and senior leaders as election campaign incharges.

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son and Minister KT Rama Rao will be one of the three incharges for Kamareddy, one of the two seats KCR is contesting.

Sitting MLA Gampa Govardhan and MLC S Subhash Reddy are the other two in charge of the high-profile constituency.

In Gajwel, from where KCR is seeking re-election, his nephew and minister T Harish Rao will be one of the three incharges. MLC Yadava Reddy and chairman V Prathap Reddy will be the other incharges.

KCR’s daughter K Kavitha, has been given the charge of two constituencies - Bodhan and Nizamabad Urban. Both the Assembly segments come under Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, which the MLChad represented earlier.

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has been given charge of Choppadandi constituency. Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavati Rathod will look after the election campaign in Mahabubabad. Transport Minister P Ajay has been appointed incharge of Madhira and Labour Minister T Srinivas Yadav has been given the responsibility of Secunderabad Cantonment.

The ministers will be looking after poll campaigns in their respective constituencies and will also oversee electioneering in segments allotted to them.

MP Ranjith Reddy has been made in-charge of Chevella and Vikarabad constituencies. The in-charges for the remaining constituencies are likely to be appointed in a day or two.

Elections for the 119-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 30.

