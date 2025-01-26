Dibyendu Bhattacharya says his ‘Griha Laxmi’ character is brutal, merciless, has his own logic system

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who can be seen in the recently released show ‘Griha Laxmi’, has said that the show came to him with an interesting promise of stepping into a character which is a ruthless villain, something that he hadn’t done in the longest time.

The actor spoke with IANS, and shared that his character in the show is very brutal, merciless and unbreakable.

He told IANS, “He has his own logic to rule the world and behave with the world. He has a very strong personality”.

When asked what he looks for in a character or a script when it comes to him, he said, “First of all, I try to see how my character is. And how much value addition my character is bringing to the story. This is the most important thing for me. If my character is removed from the screenplay, then the story can be made or not. If the story can't be made, then the character is important. This is how I look at it. Then I look at the ensemble cast. When I know that it is a good project to work on, then I do it. The same is true for ‘Griha Laxmi’.

He further mentioned, “This is one thing that ‘Griha Laxmi’ appealed to me. It's been a long time since I did a character for a ruthless villain. In my last releases, I was a bureaucrat, a delegate, a police inspector, a good person, a docile person, a vulnerable person, a simple person, a day-to-day person, a comic, a funny person and a serious person. After a long time, this is an out-and-out villain character that I played”.

The actor also shared his experience of working on auteur Anurag Kashyap’s cult-classic ‘Black Friday’. He said, “I met Kashyap for the first time during the discussions of ‘Black Friday’. At that time, he had directed the film ‘Paanch’. After that, we kept in touch and kept talking. When he was making ‘Black Friday’, at that time, he told me that there is a character called Yeda Yaqoob. Back then, I was also completely new, and whatever had to be done, had to be done. So, I didn't even ask what the character was, what the story was”.

“Later, I came to know that it was ‘Black Friday’, and that it was based on Hussain Zaidi's book. Later, we read that book. It was a very interesting experience because Anurag Kashyap is a great director, actually. He is a visionary and he does such a good job with the actors. He gives such a good liberty”, he added.

