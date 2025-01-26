Odisha CM announces Rs 5 lakhs for family members of deceased Class 10 student who died in road mishap

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the family members of the Class 10 student who died after a pick-up van ferrying around 25 school students to a parade ground for Republic Day celebrations near Malbiharpur village in Banki area of Cuttack district met with an accident.

As per the X handle of the Chief Minister’s Office, he expressed deep grief over the accident and announced that the deceased student’s family will receive Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and another Rs 2 lakh from the state School and Mass Education department. The department will also provide financial aid of Rs 30000 each to the injured students.

The Chief Minister has also directed the medical authorities and district administration to provide proper treatment to the students who sustained injuries in the unfortunate mishap.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the S&ME Department Shalini Pandit visited the injured students involved in the unfortunate accident at Banki, at SCB MCH on Sunday.

The health condition of the injured students is reported to be stable. As per the official sources, she also ordered a Collector-level enquiry into the incident. The headmaster of the concerned High School has also been suspended.

The S&ME Department has instructed all schools in the state to take measures to ensure such unfortunate incidents do not recur.

"We received the information that some students of Malbiharpur Government School of Banki to the parade ground of nearby Saranda village. Their vehicle lost balance at a turning point and rolled over. The injured students were immediately rushed to the nearby Athagarh Hospital while some of the students were later referred to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. Meanwhile, one student succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Athagarh Hospital. Stringent action will be initiated against whoever is found guilty in the incident," said Cuttack SP, Prateek Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.