Diamond League Oslo: When and where to watch

Oslo (Norway), May 30 (IANS) The sixth meet of the 2024 Diamond League is set to take place, here at the Bislett Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

The world’s best athletes will compete against each other as the premier meet comes to Europe for the first time, this season.

Home favourite and reigning Olympic champion Karsten Warholm is due to make his season’s debut in the men’s 400m hurdles. Tokyo 2020 Gold medal winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen is another home boy who will be in action in men's 1500m.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (200m), Italy’s Marcell Jacobs (100m), Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei (5000m) and Sweden’s Daniel Stahl (discus) are the other Olympic champions who will be competing in Oslo.

There will be no Indian track and field athlete in action at the Oslo meet.

Diamond Disciplines at Oslo 2024-

Women: Discus Throw, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 3,000 meters, 400-meter hurdles

Men: Pole vault, Triple jump, Discus Throw, 100 meters, 400 meters, 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters, 400-meter hurdles

Live Streaming details for Oslo Diamond League 2024-

When to watch Oslo Diamond League 2024: The one-day meet of Diamond League 2024 series is scheduled on Thursday, May 30. The track and field action will start at 11: 30 pm IST onwards.

TV broadcast of Oslo Diamond League 2024 in India: Sports18 - 3

The live streaming of Diamond League will be available on JioCinema. Fans can also follow the scores on the official website of Diamond League.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.