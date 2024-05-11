Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Doha, misses top spot by 0.2m

Doha, May 11 (IANS) Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra started his outdoor season on Friday, finishing second in the javelin throw discipline of his first Diamond League event of the year here on Friday.

With his back against the wall, the Indian star came up with his best throw in his sixth and final attempt in Doha but missed the top spot by just 0.2 metres. Chopra had a best throw of 88.36 metres, ending behind Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who finished first with a best effort of 88.38.

The 27-year-old Chopra, who is one of the biggest stars of the Diamond League 2024 in the Olympic year, started with a foul throw on his first turn before hurling the javelin to 84.93m and followed it up with 86.24.

After throws of 86.18m and 82.28m, the Asian Games gold medallist, Chopra, who had a personal best of 89.94 metres, came up with his best effort of 88.36 in his sixth and final effort.

Jakub Vadlejch came up with his best throw of 88.38 in his third turn before fouling the fifth and sixth chances.

Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar Jena, the other Indian in the fray, finished ninth among 10 participants with a below-par effort of 76.31. He managed 75.72 in his first throw and then fouled the second before ending the competition with a 76.31-metre effort.

