Dharmendra Pradhan announces launch of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' tomorrow

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' will be launched on World Environment Day on June 5 (Thursday) to carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Mission Life'.

Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', the aim is to plant 10 crore trees, the Union Minister said on Wednesday in a post on the social media platform X.

He appealed to all students to plant a tree in the name of their mothers.

Highlighting that more than a figure, Ek Ped Maa ke Naam 2.0, is a symbol of our love and responsibility towards nature, he urged everyone, especially his "student friends", to plant trees in the name of their mothers.

The Union Minister said that a tree in the name of the mother is a respect for both the mother and nature.

This year, World Environment Day is themed 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.

The campaign was launched on June 4, 2024, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by planting a 'Peepal' sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi.

The initiative not only seeks to honour mothers but also aims to create a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with state governments and union territories, achieved its target of planting 80 crore saplings by September 2024.

The campaign, which follows a "Whole of Government" and "Whole of Society" approach, engaging citizens, communities, and local administrations in a concerted effort to restore India’s green cover, received an overwhelmingly positive response, with numerous states surpassing their plantation targets ahead of schedule, an official statement said.

Notably, PM Modi, during his visit to Mauritius in March, planted a tree there, promoting tree planting in honour of mothers. The initiative reflects PM Modi's ongoing commitment to environmental conservation.

