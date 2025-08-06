Dharmasthala mass grave probe: SIT likely to conclude excavation at final site today

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 6 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to complete the excavation work on Wednesday at the 13th and final marked burial site in Dharmasthala, in connection with the mass grave allegations case. Preparations are underway for excavation at the 13th site, located near the Netravathi-Ajikuri Road.

Sources also stated that the team will continue excavation at a newly-identified spot, now marked as burial site number 14. Authorities recovered multiple bones from this new site on August 4.

The SIT sleuths are also expected to question Jayanth, a social activist who filed a complaint regarding the illegal disposal of the body of a murdered minor girl, estimated to be between 13 and 15-years-old, without following legal procedures.

The excavation of burial sites began on July 29, and the team has completed work at 12 sites so far.

Human remains were found at the sixth burial spot. However, the SIT has not issued an official statement regarding the findings at any of the sites.

The team completed digging at the 11th and 12th sites on Tuesday but did not find any significant evidence.

SIT chief, DGP Pronab Mohanty, has arrived in Mangaluru and is monitoring the investigation. The completion of digging at the 13th burial site will mark the end of the first phase of the probe.

In a major development on July 11, an unidentified complainant — who claimed he had been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala — appeared before a court in Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence and alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault. According to him, the bodies were found without clothing or undergarments and had injuries consistent with violent sexual abuse.

These revelations have sent shockwaves across Karnataka and the country.

Following the claims, a retired Supreme Court judge and several activists have demanded a Supreme Court or High Court-monitored SIT probe into the case, which may involve the deaths of multiple women, girls, and destitute men.

Earlier, SIT chief Mohanty had stated that no significant material had been recovered from the previously excavated sites. However, later reports indicated that a torn red blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi were recovered from the first burial site.

In addition, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull — allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites —to the SIT.

