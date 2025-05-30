Dharavi Redevelopment Project's master plan to ensure higher quality of life, robust infra

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is a unique opportunity to transform the lives and 'live-work' conditions of Dharavikars, aiming for a higher quality of life with great infrastructure and public amenities. The proposed Master Plan is an attempt to build on the existing characteristics of Dharavi and create a world-class district for Dharavikars and reimagine a new heart for Mumbai.

Among the key salient features is its planning strategy. The Dharavi Master Plan is built on the foundation of three guiding principles: driving economic change through redevelopment, building resilient ecology and infrastructure, and fostering an equitable Dharavi.

Also, an interconnected network of green and public spaces — ranging from large city parks to smaller community playgrounds — will ensure that every resident has access to vibrant, walkable open areas. This network will strengthen ecological resilience and enhance the everyday quality of life in Dharavi.

A large active public open space is planned in the centre of Dharavi that will not only serve the recreation needs of the residents but also of Mumbai city at large, where Dharavi and Mumbai residents can come together for celebrations and festivals.

Dharavi will be transformed into a highly transit-oriented development with seamless multi-modal connectivity, including a new metro corridor through its core. Bus feeder systems, dedicated infrastructure for non-motorised transport, and a fine-grain street network will enhance last-mile connectivity and promote walkability across all neighbourhoods.

At the heart of Dharavi, a Multi-Modal Transit Hub (MMTH) is planned around the fact that it would have the first-ever facility where inter-city, intra-city, suburban, Metro, High-Speed, and Airport express trains could be accessed besides city bus and other city transport -- all at one location.

This integrated hub will connect Metro, rail, buses, feeder services, and non-motorised transport infrastructure, enabling efficient transfers across all modes in north-south-east-west directions. Those in transit can come to Dharavi, check-in their bags for flights later in the day, either from Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and spend the day at various facilities at the MMTH.

The MMTH, through underground elevators, escalators, and subways, will provide 24x7 retail facilities, restaurants, cafes and shopping; office and hotel spaces; and connectivity to Central Avenue.

Moreover, a clear hierarchy of social infrastructure will be embedded within walkable neighbourhood nodes, ensuring every resident is within easy reach of schools, healthcare, and community facilities. These nodes shall also include open spaces and transit access, fulfilling the diverse needs of the city. Residents can reach their nearest amenities within a 5 to 15 minutes walk.

Notably, a state-of-the-art hospital network will be set up in Dharavi and other MMR locations along with polyclinics, first-aid centres and diagnostic facilities across Dharavi. This will eventually bolster the medical infrastructure in central Mumbai.

The plan fosters a blend of residential, commercial, and institutional uses within compact, walkable neighbourhoods. This mix shall support economic vibrancy while ensuring inclusive rehabilitation for existing residents.

The master plan ensures the industries are within appropriate and hygienic premises. New structures will be designed to be structurally stable enough to accommodate heavy industrial machinery and equipment wherever such need arises.

Besides, eligible industrial units, all lessees and ineligible industrial and commercial units will be given the choice to lease out commercial spaces which the SPV (NMDPL) would build as a part of the 10 per cent requirement for rehab societies’ sustenance.

This ensures that Dharavi’s unique 'live and work' culture is retained.

Each cluster will feature flexible social spaces at multiple levels, catering to various needs and activities. A key focus of the redevelopment plan is to create self-sufficient development clusters that prioritise the needs of all residents, particularly children. Quality play spaces and play equipment shall be made available, providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to grow and develop.

The proposed waterfront development and Dharavi promenade - a linear open space is planned to make the river’s edge accessible. The promenade shall be a place for people to come and enjoy the walks along the Mithi River and engage visually with the mangrove forest to the north.

It will serve as a hangout space for young and old alike and encouraging people to come together, interact and socialise. This will potentially be the longest waterfront in the city after the Queen’s Necklace (Marine Drive).

The urban identity strategy is grounded in connectivity, inclusivity, and place-making, shaping Dharavi into a memorable, navigable environment. Through legible streets, active edges, and a porous public realm, the plan reinforces community character while supporting safe and vibrant urban life.

The proposed road network includes widening of existing Development Plan (DP) roads and new networks of approximately 21-Km road length. The proposed road network has varying Right of Way (ROW) widths of 9m, 12m, 15m, 18m, 21m, 24m, 27m, and 36m, each serving a specific purpose.

A dense road network inside Dharavi will ensure that residents can commute with the arterial routes without having to come on the main road. It ensures a well-connected network that links different neighbourhoods, promoting a balanced and inclusive transportation system. Dharavi’s streets will be wide and interlinked every 125 metres.

The DNA masterplan introduces a nature-rich environment at the heart of Mumbai’s densest settlement. A green spine crossing all along Dharavi from Mahim Nature Park till the Railway Development Area is being planned. This would act like a central green area with roads on both sides. It will also act as a flood mitigation measure with a bioswale planned across the centre of the spine. This unique feature is planned as part of the stormwater mitigation strategy.

For the communities of different faiths, iconic religious complexes, which will be of world-class standards, are being envisaged so that all the inhabitants of Dharavi will have access to a state-of-the-art religious complex catering to all faiths/religions near their place of living.

