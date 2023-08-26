DGCA identifies lapses within Air India internal safety audit procedure (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) An examination squad consisting of two members from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has identified deficiencies within Air India's internal safety audit procedures, triggering an official regulatory inquiry.

When inquired about the specifics, a high-ranking official from the aviation regulatory body stated that due to the ongoing investigation, they were unable to disclose the particulars.

"The observations made by the monitoring team have brought forth a range of grave concerns. These matters are presently undergoing further scrutiny."

According to the evaluation report submitted to the DGCA, the flag carrier was obligated to carry out routine safety spot checks spanning various operational areas, encompassing cabin surveillance, cargo handling, ramp operations, and load management.

However, during a random assessment of 13 safety checkpoints, the team unearthed falsified records for all 13 occurrences.

In a response to queries, Air India said that all aviation companies, including the flag carrier, are subject to regular safety audits by regulators and other bodies both in India and overseas.

“Air India actively engages in such audits to continually assess and strengthen our processes. We directly address any matters raised with the authority concerned,” said the spokesperson.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.