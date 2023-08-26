CM YS Jagan Extends Financial Aid to Cancer Patient

Chinamedapalli (Vizianagaram dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy showed his generosity by extending Rs. 3 lakh financial help to a 34-year-old cancer patient during his visit here on Friday.

K. Saraswati of Kondadadi village in Billalavalasa mandal, whose parents died of cancer a few years ago, approached the Chief Minister and sought help saying she has been suffering from throat cancer and there is no one to look after her. She has been getting medical treatment under Aarogyasri.

Moved by her plight, the Chief Minister ordered the District Collector to extend her a financial help of Rs. 3 lakh. Within hours, officials handed over Rs. 3 lakh cheque to her. Saraswati thanked him for coming to her rescue.