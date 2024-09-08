From devotional songs to political stage: Exploring Kanhaiya Mittal’s multifaceted ambitions

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Known for lending his voice to devotional songs, Kanhaiya Mittal’s most popular hymn ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge’ got him noticed in domains beyond devotion.

Now abuzz in political circles, Kanhaiya did not always intend to be the talk of the town for his political affiliations. In fact, he harboured the ambition of being a Civil Servant before he got drawn to the realm of devotional singing.

His bhajans (devotional songs) are often dedicated to two deities: Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji. His popularity transcends the borders of India as he has a fan base abroad as well.

Beginning singing bhajans at the tender age of seven, Kanhaiya first sang in a jagrata at a temple near his house. His first bhajan was 'Kabhi Ram bankar kabhi Shyam bankar chale aana Prabhuji chale aana'.

For 15 years, Kanhaiya sang bhajans for free.

Born on September 21, 1990, in Chandigarh, Kanhaiya did not have an easy childhood. Living in poverty, his father sold snacks on a bicycle.

Kanhaiya Mittal, of his own admission, passed class 10 with good marks. He then dreamt of cracking the Civil Services Exams. But his pursuit of singing bhajans garnered him immense popularity and he eventually began performing professionally.

However, it was 'Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge' that became viral, and made Kanhaiya famous. This number got more than 30 million views in just seven days.

Kanhaiya Mittal has been making headlines again with his announcement to join the Congress fold.

A resident of Chandigarh, Kanhaiya did not get a BJP ticket from Panchkula, Haryana. Subsequently, he announced to join the Congress party.

He explained his stance in a social media address: “I don't want any particular party to talk about Sanatan.”

Taking to X, he said in a video post: “It is wrong that the BJP denied me the ticket from Panchkula and that is why I am joining Congress. I hold no grudges against the BJP. I believe that the Sanatana Dharma can be spread from every party and not only from one party.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.