With deteriorating air quality, online classes in all Delhi schools till Nov 10 barring Classes 10, 12

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) In view of the detoriating air condition in the national capital, Delhi government on Monday said that all the physical school classes except Classes 10 and 12 will remain suspended till November 10.

An order issued by the Delhi government said: “In view of the implementation of Stage IV Graded Response Action Plan order issued by CAQM, it is ordered that all classes - except the Board Classes i.e. X and XII in all schools of Delhi shall be held online upto November 10.”

It said that teachers shall come to school and conduct classes online.

The order further read: “As for the Board classes i.e. X and XII, the HoSs (Head of Schools) shall have the option to either conduct the same online or call the students to school for physical classes.”

HoSs must inform the parents about these arrangements immediately, the order read.

In view of rising air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the odd-even vehicle system will be implemented for a week in the city from November 13 to 20.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting at with the Environment Minister and other senior ministers along with several officers of the Delhi government to curb the air pollution in the national capital.

The air quality in the national capital has remained 'severe' for the last few days.

