MIM fields Farazuddin against Azharuddin in Jubilee Hills seat

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (IANS) The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has fielded its corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, where former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin is contesting as the Congress candidate.

Rashed Farazuddin is a corporator from Shaikpet division, a part of the Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad.

MIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced the candidature of Farazuddin on social media platform ‘X’ on Monday.

Farazuddin thanked Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi for nominating him.

The Congress party has fielded Azharuddin, a former MP, as its candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency.

Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has retained sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath as its candidate, while the BJP has named Deepak Reddy as its candidate.

Maganti Gopinath was elected from the constituency in 2014 as the candidates of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but later defected to BRS.

He retained the seat in 2018.

The Congress’s movie to field Azharuddin has already led to dissidence in the party camp. P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a former MLA, who was expecting the party ticket, has quit the party and joined BRS along with his followers.

Vishnuvardhan was elected from Jubilee Hills in 2009 but lost the election in 2014 and 2018. MIM had fielded its candidate from the constituency in 2014.

Its candidate V. Naveen Yadav had lost to Gopinath by 9,242 votes.

In 2018, MIM did not field its candidate from here but Naveen Yadav contested as an independent and finished third. MIM, a friendly party of the BRS, last week announced that it will contest nine Assembly seats, all in Hyderabad.

It is contesting Rajendra Nagar and Jubilee Hills in addition to seven seats it holds. The party has still not announced its candidates for Rajendra Nagar and Bahadurpura.

For the remaining constituencies, MIM has announced its support to BRS.

