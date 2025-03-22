Delimitation row: Progressive states face a choice -- submit or resist, we choose resistance, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced at a Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting that “Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and every progressive state, today in this room faces a stark choice: submit to domination or rise in resistance. We choose resistance.”

He was addressing the meeting attended by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and other top leaders from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Odisha, and West Bengal in Chennai.

“Friends, this is not a battle between the North and the South. It is a fight to reclaim the vision of India as a union of equal states. Let us unite to demand our rights,” Shivakumar underlined.

Shivakumar stated, “The delimitation exercise is not just about parliamentary seats; it is about the future of federalism in India. If the Centre proceeds with this unjust formula, it will alter the federal balance, giving disproportionate power to states that have failed to control population growth. This will not only marginalise the southern states but also undermine the principles of cooperative federalism enshrined in our Constitution.”

“To the Union Government, we send this clear message: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and all progressive states will not be silenced. We will fight in the courts, in Parliament, and on the streets to protect our rights, our resources, and our identity,” he announced.

Shivakumar further appealed, “Let us channel the defiance of Periyar, the statesmanship of Annadurai, and the fire of Basavanna. Remember: When Karnataka and Tamil Nadu stand together, no power can break us. When Kerala and Punjab raise their voices, the Himalayas will tremble.”

He noted: The 15th Finance Commission’s population-based formula has already cost us dearly. If the delimitation exercise proceeds as planned, our political voice will be further diminished, and our ability to advocate for our rights in Parliament will be crippled.

“This fight is not just about numbers; it is about our identity, our culture, and our heritage. Karnataka takes pride in its 1,500-year-old literary tradition, from the Vachanas of Basavanna to the works of Kuvempu. Tamil Nadu’s Sangam poetry, Kerala’s classical art forms, and Andhra’s Telugu heritage are not just regional treasures -- they are the soul of India,” Shivakumar stated.

Yet, the Centre’s relentless push for “One Nation, One Language” seeks to erase this diversity, he opined.

From railway signboards to competitive exams, the imposition of Hindi undermines our linguistic and cultural sovereignty. Let me be clear: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other regional languages are not mere dialects; they are the lifeblood of our civilizations, he charged.

At the beginning of his speech, Shivakumar stated, “Friends, we are gathered here at a critical moment in India’s history. The very foundation of our democracy – federalism -- is under threat. The very pillars of our federal democracy, enshrined by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the visionary framers of our Constitution, are being dismantled brick by brick.”

The proposed delimitation exercise, based solely on population, is not just a technical adjustment; it is a political assault on the southern states, he stated.

“It seeks to punish us for our success in controlling population growth, improving literacy, and empowering women,” Shivakumar underlined.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other southern states have contributed immensely to India’s growth. “We have prioritised education, healthcare, and sustainable development. Yet, the Centre now plans to reduce our parliamentary representation, effectively silencing our voices in the national discourse. This is not just unfair -- it is a betrayal of the constitutional promise that development and good governance should be rewarded, not penalised,” Shivakumar said.

“Let me share some hard facts. Karnataka contributes over Rs 4 lakh crore annually to the Centre’s Gross Tax Revenue. Yet, what do we get in return? A mere Rs 45,000 crore in tax devolution and Rs 15,000 crore in grants. For every rupee Karnataka contributes, only 13 paise comes back to us. This is not just an economic injustice; it is a systemic plunder of our resources,” he stated.

“Karnataka, with just 5 per cent of India’s population, contributes 8.4 per cent to the national GDP. We are the highest GST contributors in the country. Southern states, contributing 35 per cent of India’s GDP, are treated as ATM machines for the North. Yet, our share in central funds is disproportionately low,” he stressed.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution rejecting any delimitation exercise based on the new census. We demand that the 1971 Census remain the basis for delimitation, as it rewards states for their efforts in population control and sustainable development, he stated.

Shivakumar demanded delimitation justice: A weighted formula that considers human development indices, tax contributions, and population control. Representation must reflect governance quality, not just population.

“Firstly to implement a floor limit on parliamentary seats for states that have effectively controlled their population. This will ensure that their voices are not marginalised. Secondly the ‘Bicameral Balance’. Strengthen the Rajya Sabha as a counterbalance to the Lok Sabha. Empower it with greater legislative authority and a structured role in economic decision-making to ensure that developed states are not sidelined,” he advised.

Thirdly, he advocated for a new fiscal federalism pact that ensures fair tax devolution and resource sharing. The 16th Finance Commission must prioritise equity, efficiency, and performance, Shivakumar demanded.

He urged the Centre to introduce economic and social indicators in resource allocation. Central fund allocations should factor in economic performance, fiscal discipline, and governance quality.

Shivakumar insisted on establishing a National Language Rights Commission to enforce the equality of all scheduled languages and also to pass state resolutions mandating the use of regional languages in Central institutions, including banks, railways, and competitive exams.

“Fifthly, ensure unity through collaboration. Strengthen the JAC as a permanent coalition to coordinate legal, legislative, and grassroots advocacy,” he appealed.

Today, let this JAC send a resounding message to the nation: We will not allow our voices to be diluted, our resources looted, or our cultures erased. Together, we shall fight to restore the federal promise of India -- a union where diversity is celebrated, and equality is upheld. I also agreed with Reventh Reddy's suggestion, we may fight legally also.

