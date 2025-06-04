Delhiites finally getting justice: BJP, RLD as Sisodia, Jain summoned by ACB in classroom construction case

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Wednesday criticised the AAP after the Delhi government’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) summoned former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with the alleged Rs 2,000-crore classroom construction irregularities case. Both parties hailed the development as a long-awaited step toward justice for the people of Delhi, accusing the AAP of corruption and misuse of power for personal gain.

Satyendar Jain has been asked to appear before the ACB on June 6, while Manish Sisodia has been summoned for questioning on June 9. The summons relate to alleged irregularities in the awarding and execution of contracts for the construction of school classrooms and temporary shelters in the national Capital.

Speaking to IANS, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam stated, "Whenever action is taken against AAP leaders, they claim it’s all done out of revenge. I want to say they should take it to the courts. If they have proper proof, they should present it in court."

He accused the AAP leaders of constructing a 'Sheesh Mahal' while performing a "drama" with the poor, alleging that they only used their power to make money.

"Everything is on paper; how can you ignore it?" he added.

Delhi Minister for Environment, Forest, and Wildlife, Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the AAP, calling it "the most corrupt party in the country."

He accused Sisodia and Jain of being at the centre of the massive scam involving classrooms and temporary shelters.

"Just imagine such a huge scam worth Rs 2,000 crore, where temporary shelters were allotted at Rs 8,800 per square foot — a rate high enough to build a five-star hotel with furniture costing not less than Rs 1,500 per foot," Sirsa stated.

He further alleged, "The money was given to 34 favourites of the accused, with rates fixed by the architects themselves. The whole process was rigged, resulting in crores being looted."

Sirsa expressed satisfaction at the ongoing investigation, claiming, "Now the people of Delhi are finally getting justice. The way Jain and Sisodia looted Delhi with both hands, the time has come for them to give an account. The ACB will complete the investigation, and everything will be revealed."

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and former MP, Malook Nagar, also weighed in on the matter, emphasising the rule of law and constitutional process.

"This country is run by the Constitution and laws made by the Parliament," Nagar said.

"If any person commits a scam, they must face legal scrutiny through the proper agencies."

He stressed the importance of accountability in public office, adding, "This scam involving thousands of crores is serious, so summons and notices must be sent, and those involved have to answer for it. The responsibility lies with the investigating agencies."

Nagar urged them to cooperate with the legal process, stating, "Those concerned must justify their actions by submitting documents and proving their innocence within the legal framework."

He reaffirmed the principle of equality before the law, saying, "This is a democracy, and the law is the same for everyone. It is not just a common man who can be punished — even those holding constitutional posts now or in the past cannot escape accountability. The country will be run by the Constitution, and everyone will have to follow the same process."

Meanwhile, both Jain and Sisodia have been asked to join the investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction of semi-permanent school rooms and buildings, by the then executive of Delhi government, at inflated costs.

