Delhi voters trusted PM Modi, dumped AAP-da, says Anurag Thakur in LS

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The BJP’s historic win in the Delhi Assembly election came up for mention in Parliament on Monday when former Union minister Anurag Thakur took a swipe at the AAP, saying that voters in the Capital trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and put an end to the former’s loot.

Taking part in the discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26 in Lok Sabha, Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur, hailed the BJP’s victory and said Delhi voters have reposed faith in PM Modi and chosen his development model over the corruption-riddled model of AAP.

The voters in the national capital have given their verdict against the AAP for its 10-year misgovernance and pollution, he said, as members of the treasury bench members welcomed his remarks by thumping tables.

“The Lotus has blossomed in Delhi and AAP-da has been routed,” he said, claiming that PM Modi lives in the heart of every citizen in the Capital.

Referring to the Rs 12-lakh exemption limit for income tax offered in the Budget, Thakur said, “Something that seemed impossible till now has been delivered all because ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ (Nothing is impossible for Modi).”

Thakur, who had addressed several rallies during the Delhi election campaign to woo Himachali voters in the city, earlier said in Lucknow on Sunday that the people of Delhi have embraced the "Modi Ki Guarantee" while rejecting the "false guarantees" of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP was reduced to 22, marking the end of its decade-long rule in the national capital. The result signals a shift in voter sentiment, where governance and infrastructure priorities took precedence over welfare schemes.

