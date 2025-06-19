Delhi: Three drug peddlers held, contrabands including MMDA & cocaine seized

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) In a major clampdown on the supply and trade of contrabands, including psychotropic drugs, the Anti-Narcotics Squad on Thursday nabbed three drug peddlers from a hotel in Laxmi Nagar area and also recovered a significant amount of narcotics from their possession.

“4.63 grams of MDMA and 3.32 grams of cocaine were recovered from their custody,” said an official.

Three individuals who were arrested for supplying contraband were identified as Tarun Kumar, Mohammad Arif, and Dharmesh. They were in the business of selling psychotropic substances for quick monetary gains, and their targets were primarily the young college students as well as working professionals.

These narco-peddlers were accustomed to the idea of quick money generation and would lure young consumers in the area to supply drugs, including MDMA and cocaine.

The Narcotics sleuths, acting on specific inputs, raided an OYO hotel in Laxmi Nagar and nabbed these three contraband suppliers. They used to operate from the hotel and sell drug pouches in East Delhi, comprising psychotropic substances.

All three Tarun (22), Mohammed Arif (23), and Danish (24) were arrested in the raids by the anti-narcotics team.

A case under sections 22/25/29/61/85 of the NDPS ACT was registered against them. Further investigation is underway.

All three drug operators were grilled by the cops, and they also confessed to having committed the offence for quick money. Two of them, Mohammed Arif and Dharmesh, also have criminal antecedents.

“Mohammad Arif, already involved in three prior criminal cases, and Dharmesh, wanted in another NDPS case, were acting as repeat offenders in the illegal narcotics trade,” the anti-narcotics unit said in a press note.

“Their collective motive stemmed from financial greed, disregard for law, and the influence of existing criminal associations,” it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.