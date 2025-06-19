PM Modi's Odisha visit: CM Mohan Majhi reviews preparations at programme venue in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, June 19 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Odisha visit, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday reviewed the final preparations at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, where PM Modi is scheduled to attend a public event as the chief guest on Friday, to mark the completion of one year of the BJP-led state government.

The Chief Minister inspected the venue and directed officials to ensure flawless arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.

He emphasised that no lapses should occur and instructed all concerned departments to complete the pending work by Thursday night.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, State BJP In-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, and Co-In-charge Lata Usendi accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department Hemant Sharma and other senior officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the preparations.

Odisha BJP president Samal termed the Pirme Minister's scheduled visit a “historic moment” for the state and the party. He said that preparations have been made with full dedication -- from the airport to Janata Maidan -- where the main event will take place.

“The entire state is filled with enthusiasm. From the airport to Janata Maidan, every arrangement reflects our dedication. His (PM Modi’s) guidance will shape our future roadmap. Odisha is now moving ahead with the spirit of 'Modi-maya' governance, and this one-year celebration will mark a turning point in the state’s development journey.”

He mentioned that the event will witness the unveiling of a vision document charting the path for ‘Samruddha Odisha’ by 2036 and the announcement of key development and welfare initiatives.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Harichandan who also accompanied CM Majhi told reporters that the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme and honour around 25 eminent freedom fighters from the state.

“This programme is a reflection of the Prime Minister’s blessings and the Centre’s unwavering commitment to Odisha’s development. Projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid. The Prime Minister will also meet Lakhpati Didis and honour freedom fighters. Odisha has embarked on a new journey of progress, and this event is a milestone towards our vision for 2040,” added Harichandan.

Harichandan also stated that the event may also include inauguration of religious projects like the digital Hundi system for online donation platform for the famous Jagannath temple, Puri, depending on the final schedule.

The Odisha Police have made massive security arrangements in view of the visit of Prime Minister Modi on June 20.

Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Dutta Singh assured that robust security measures have been implemented to ensure a safe and hassle-free event.

“We have made extensive security arrangements in coordination with various agencies, including State Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Adequate deployment has been ensured to cover all critical points. A separate traffic advisory has been issued, and crowd management plans have been drawn up. Our aim is to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public while maintaining high levels of safety and security throughout the Prime Minister’s visit,” said Singh.

