Delhi’s new CM to be chosen from MLAs, no deputy CM post: Sources

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalise the name for the Chief Minister's post in Delhi only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his US visit, sources said on Thursday, adding that the pick will be from the MLAs and there will be no deputy CM.

According to party insiders, BJP National President J.P. Nadda has stated that the Chief Minister will be selected from among the elected MLAs, and the Legislature Party meeting to decide the leader will take place only after the PM’s return.

Sources have indicated that one of the foremost priorities of the new BJP-led government will be the cleaning of the Yamuna River. Work on this front has already started, with the party keen on delivering on its promise of rejuvenating the heavily polluted river.

Additionally, the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, which provides financial protection for medical expenses to underprivileged citizens, will be implemented in Delhi -- something the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had not done.

Nadda also hinted that some major policy decisions are expected to be taken in the first cabinet meeting which is likely to be held immediately after the swearing-in ceremony.

Sources have also said that there will be no Deputy Chief Minister in the new BJP government in Delhi.

The party has held a series of meetings after the declaration of results involving top leaders. Another round of meetings is likely to take place in two days.

The term of the current Delhi Assembly will conclude on February 26 and the new government must take charge by then.

In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, held on February 5, the BJP secured a landslide victory, winning 48 out of 70 seats. The AAP, which had ruled the national capital for the last 10 years, suffered a major setback, managing to win only 22 seats. The Congress drew a blank, the third time in a row.

The election results were announced on February 8.

