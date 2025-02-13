Sensex ends flat ahead of key PM Modi-Trump meet, Nifty holds 23,000 level

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) The Indian stock market on Thursday saw a choppy session as benchmark indices gave up early gains and ended flat, with investors awaiting the outcome of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump that aims to boost the growing relations between the two largest democracies.

The Sensex closed at 76,138.97 by slipping 32.11 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close. The index moved within a range of 76,764.53 and 76,013.43 during the day.

Similarly, the Nifty also ended on a muted note as closing at 23,031.40 which was down by 13.85 points or 0.06 per cent.

The index touched an intra-day high of 23,235.50 but also slipped to a low of 22,992.20 before closing.

During the early hours, both the indices traded higher as buying was seen in the PSU bank and financial service sectors.

The Sensex was up by 244.25 points or 0.32 per cent in early trade while the Nifty climbed 79.25 points or 0.34 per cent during opening hours.

Among the Nifty stocks, 27 ended in negative territory which dragged the market lower.

Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were the biggest losers with shedding up to 4.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma, Bajaj FinServ, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and Cipla emerged as the top gainers by rising by up to 3.12 per cent.

The broader market showed mixed sentiments as the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended with a modest gain of 0.25 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined by 0.37 per cent.

Sectorally, financial services, pharma, metal, healthcare, private banking, and realty stocks performed well, with gains of up to 1.47 per cent.

Going forward, rupee movement will depend on further dollar index trends and global risk sentiment, with key support seen near 86.60 and resistance around 87.10"

PM Modi arrived in the US after a visit to France, where he had co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister and the US President were set to hold bilateral discussions in the White House on Thursday (US time).

