Delhi’s infrastructure woes: Rs 1100 crore squandered amidst looming crisis

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Delhi Government, which has spent Rs 1100 crore on advertisements in last three years, has drawn harsh criticism as city grapples with crumbling infrastructure.

Supreme Court’s latest remarks questioning the skewed priorities of the Delhi government have shed light on the mismanagement of funds and raised concerns over the condition of roads, garbage disposal, and infrastructure development in the national capital.

Despite presenting substantial budgets year after year, the condition of Delhi's infrastructure remains a cause for concern.

The Delhi Government allocated Rs 65,000 crore in 2020-21; Rs 69,000 crore in 2021-22; and a staggering Rs 75,800 crore for 2022-23.

However, a portion of this budget was wasted on advertisements, constituting approximately 1.41% of the latest budget.

The recent monsoon rains further exacerbated the problem, with the city turning into a virtual waterlogged maze. Commuters faced severe hardships as they navigated through flooded streets, highlighting the lack of proper drainage and maintenance systems.

The residents living near the Yamuna river were hit particularly hard during the monsoons, with many forced to seek refuge in relief camps.

Also the city is facing a garbage crisis as the garbage is remains scattered on the roads. The sight of garbage strewn across public spaces not only poses health hazards but also reflects poorly on the city’s cleanliness standards.

The recent comments by the Supreme Court have brought the issue of financial mismanagement to the forefront.

“If Rs 1100 crores can be spent on advertisements in the last three years, certainly, contributions can be made for infrastructure projects,” remarked a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia of the Supreme Court.

The apex court directed the Delhi government to expedite the payment of around Rs 415 crore for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, signaling the urgent need to address pressing infrastructure needs.

The top court recorded that the overdue amount will be paid within two months.

The citizens of Delhi are eagerly awaiting visible improvements in the condition of roads, garbage disposal, and overall infrastructure.

