Delhi’s air quality remains 'very poor' with AQI at 332

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The air pollution in Delhi persists as the air quality index (AQI) remained in the “very poor” category for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. At 7 a.m., the average AQI of the capital was recorded at 332, with some areas crossing the 'severe' threshold of 400.

The air quality in the other cities of the National Capital Region (NCR) has also deteriorated. According to official data, the AQI in Greater Noida was 272, Ghaziabad stood at 258, Noida at 249, Gurugram at 258, and Faridabad at 166. These figures indicate unhealthy pollution levels, affecting millions in the surrounding regions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus', as per the CPCB.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced its coldest night of the season on Thursday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 10.1 degrees Celsius, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

To tackle the alarming pollution levels, the Supreme Court has directed that all Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures, except those related to schools, will remain in effect until the next hearing on December 2.

The court emphasised the need for strict enforcement and noted lapses in the implementation of GRAP-4 guidelines. It warned of action against officials responsible for such failures.

While allowing physical classes to continue, the court declined to ease restrictions under GRAP-3 or GRAP-2 until there was a consistent decrease in the AQI levels. It also instructed state governments to utilise the labour cess collected to support construction workers impacted by the ongoing construction ban.

Authorities have implemented several restrictions under GRAP-4, including a ban on the entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or running on cleaner fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity.

Construction activities for public infrastructure projects have also been suspended to curb dust pollution, a major contributor to the current crisis.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.