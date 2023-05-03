Delhi Police raids 20 locations in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) In a major crackdown on criminals, the Dwarka District Police on Wednesday launched raid and search operations at over 20 locations in Delhi and Haryana.

An official said that the operation was aimed at targetting individuals, gangsters and associates involved in criminal activities.

During the raids, the police recovered a cache of weapons, cash and illegal substances from various locations.

"About Rs 20 lakh was recovered from a place in Delhi, and weapons seized from Jhajjar and other places in Haryana. Some people have been detained for questioning," a senior police official said.

The raids were carried out based on specific intelligence inputs and details about the recoveries from other places are still being collected, he added.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.