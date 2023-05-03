Tibetan medical practitioners condemn 'false' reports against Dalai Lama

Dharamsala, May 3 (IANS) The Central Council of Tibetan Medicine with 598 registered medical practitioners from 22 different countries has condemned the recent "false" media reports and defamation against the 14th Dalai Lama.

"Tailored video of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama misused by Chinese Communist agents and some irresponsible media to malign the image of the Noble Laureate His Holiness the Dalai Lama has hurt sentiments of the entire Buddhist communities and the followers of His Holiness to a great extent. Media must apologise to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and his followers," the statement reads.

"We support your Holiness for your love and compassion to the entire humanity," it concludes.

Many other institutions and individuals have also issued statements in solidarity with the Tibetan spiritual leader urging the media to apologise to the Dalai Lama.

The development comes days after a viral video showed the Dalai Lama asking a boy to "suck" his tongue.

Many say the video in which the spiritual leader "kisses a child on the lips" was an attempt to vilify the Nobel Peace laureate who has spent decades trying to peacefully resolve China's brutal occupation of his homeland Tibet.

