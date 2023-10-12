Delhi Police nabs man, his three associates for murdering younger brother

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Delhi Police have apprehended a 45-year-old man, along with his three associates including a juvenile, for killing his younger brother and dumping the body in a canal, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sunil (elder brother of deceased Amit), Vishu (18), a relative of the deceased) and Mohit (23), also a distant relative.

According to police, on October 5, they received a PCR call reporting a male body in the DJB Haiderpur canal at the KNK Marg police station.

"The local police team promptly arrived at the scene and recovered a badly decomposed male body from the canal near the DJB Haiderpur Plant. Upon initial examination, it was observed that the deceased had his legs and hands tied," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

The body was subsequently transported to BSA Hospital for further examination. "No identifying information was found on the deceased's body. Given the sensitivity of the case, multiple investigation teams were assembled to address the matter. After persistent efforts, the deceased was identified as Amit, a resident of the village of Khadlana near Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh," said the DCP.

Subsequently, several villagers, family members, and relatives of the deceased were interviewed, and technical evidence was analysed. "During the course of the investigation, three men, including Amit’s brother, were arrested, and one juvenile (aged 16), who was also a relative of the deceased, was taken into custody," said the DCP.

Upon further interrogation, the accused confessed to strangulating the deceased, tying his hands and legs, and disposing of his body in the Munak Canal near Panipat.

According to the accused, Amit had ongoing conflicts with his brother and his family due to addiction problems, and he had even evicted them from their jointly owned property.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.