Delhi Police nabs couple for cheating multiple buyers

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a couple, who allegedly launched a project at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and allotted the same units to multiple buyers and mortgaged with several financial institutions.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Goel and Vandana Goel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Surendra Choudhary stated that a case was filed based on a complaint from a housing finance firm.

The accused, who were directors of Jaipuria Buildcon Pvt. Ltd, introduced the "Jaipuria Apartments Crossing Republic" project in 2007 along NH-24, Ghaziabad. Assured by the accused directors, the complainant approved 24 loans to project buyers.

Subsequently, it came to light that the accused had allocated the same flats to different buyers and financial institutions, resulting in a fraudulent gain of Rs 5.6 crore.

“After conducting multiple raids across Delhi/NCR, the accused were ultimately located in Pune and were arrested there on Thursday,” said the DCP.

