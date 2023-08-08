Bypoll in Bengal’s Dhupguri Assembly constituency on Sep 5

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) By-elections for the Dhupguri assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri will be conducted on September 5 and the votes counted on September 8, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday.

There will be by-polls in six other assembly constituencies in five other states on the same date and counting will also be held on September 8.

The by-polls in Dhupguri were necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting BJP legislator Bishnu Pada Roy on July 25.

He came to Kolkata to participate in the monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly but was admitted to a city hospital after he complained of the chest pain and died soon after.

A first-time MLA, he was also the first elected BJP legislator from Dhupguri.

