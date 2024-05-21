'Jhoothon Ka Sardar', Congress President Kharge attacks PM Modi in poll-bound Haryana

Chandigarh, May 21 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called Narendra Modi 'Jhoothon Ka Sardar' (king of lies), as he accused the Prime Minister of abusing Rahul Gandhi to hide his failures of the last 10 years.

He also alleged that PM Modi wants to “snatch the Constitution” and “destroy democracy”.

Speaking at a press conference here after addressing a public meeting in Haryana’s Jagadhari, Kharge said, “He (PM Modi) claims that it is because of him that the nation is strengthened today. We had leaders like Indira Gandhi, who broke Pakistan into two and created a separate country (Bangladesh).

“He is constantly saying 'I did this, I did that'. But will the country be strengthened? What Rajiv Gandhi did, what Indira Gandhi did, what Nehru-ji did -- those are called real work.”

He also said that Haryana, which was ruled by the Congress from 2004 to 2014, has always been the state to walk the path of development.

“However, the current government has forgotten this. PM Modi always says that he has a double-engine government that can do anything. However, he never provides the records to back his claims. The only thing he does is abuse the Congress.

"The Congress came to power with a historic majority of 414 seats in 1984 under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi. During that time, Rajivji formulated 11 important policies considering every section of the society,” the Congress chief said.

Earlier, addressing the public meeting in Jagadhari, Kharge said the current fight is between the people of the country and PM Modi, because the public is "fed up with him".

As per the INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing pact, the Congress is contesting nine seats in Haryana, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the fray from Kurukshetra.

Both the BJP and its former coalition partner JJP are contesting 10 seats, while the INLD is in the fray on seven seats.

Polling in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. The results will be out on June 4.

