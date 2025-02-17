Delhi Police deploy six officers at NDLS for crowd management

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Two days after the tragic incident which claimed 18 lives, the Delhi Police have deployed six inspector-rank officers at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) to enhance crowd management and ensure passenger safety.

These officers, drawn from different districts, were specifically chosen for their experience handling operations at the New Delhi Railway Station, one of the busiest transit hubs in the country.

Some of them have earlier served as Station House Officers (SHOs) at the station, giving them a strong understanding of the logistical and security challenges posed by large crowds.

With the Kumbh Mela pilgrimage driving an increased influx of passengers, authorities anticipate the surge to persist in the coming days. The deployment is part of an effort to streamline crowd movement and avert any untoward incidents, particularly as the final major snan of the Kumbh approaches on February 26 on Shivratri.

The Maha Shivratri snan on February 26 is expected to draw a large number of devotees travelling to Prayagraj for a holy dip in the Ganges.

On Saturday night, a stampede at the station resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people, including five children, and left over a dozen injured. The tragedy occurred due to a sudden surge of passengers waiting to board trains bound for Prayagraj. The incident took place on the foot-overbridge connecting platform numbers 14 and 15, where some passengers slipped while descending, leading to panic and a fatal crush.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered an inquiry and set up a two-member high-level committee to investigate the lapses. Following the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, other stations in the country have also implemented emergency measures.

Meanwhile, devotees continue to pour in Prayagraj at the Triveni Sangam to take the sacred dip.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that about 1.49 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on Sunday.

