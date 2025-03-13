Delhi Police book FIITJEE in cheating case after 190 complaints

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has registered a case of fraud against the FIITJEE, the well-known coaching institute chain that prepares students for competitive exams.

The action has been taken following 190 complaints from the parents of students who were studying in the Preet Vihar centre of the coaching institute in East Delhi.

FIITJEE had shut down the Preet Vihar centre suddenly in January 2025.

The police have registered a case against the Director of FIITJEE and others under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The EOW received 35 complaints in February this year, which has now increased to 190. The FIR has been registered under the IPC as the complaints have been coming in since 2022. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new criminal code of India, came into effect on July 1, 2024, replacing the IPC.

These complaints were first lodged with the East Delhi Police but were handed over to the EOW due to the large number of transactions and the need for a detailed investigation.

According to the police, the case is being investigated under the leadership of a DCP-level officer. Soon, the Director of the institute and other concerned people may be called for questioning.

Cases of fraud are also registered against FIITJEE in Ghaziabad, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

In February, the Greater Noida police had seized Rs 11.11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to FIITJEE founder Dinesh Goyal. The crackdown, led by the Knowledge Park police and the cybercrime team, revealed that Goyal had 172 current accounts and 12 savings accounts. The police were scrutinising these accounts for potential financial irregularities.

In January, as several branches of FIITJEE in Delhi-NCR and North India were shut amid speculation over the institute’s financial crisis and troubles, the coaching institute issued a statement and said it was a criminal conspiracy which has been hatched by people with vested interests. At the time, FIITJEE cited 'force majeure' as the reason for the closures and claimed efforts were underway to resume operations.

“The present turmoil in the institution is temporary. Company officials are working to resume operations at all places within a reasonable time,” said FIITJEE.

The shutting down of its centres has left hundreds of parents fuming who have filed complaints to demand a refund of fees, according to police officials.

In cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bhopal, parents have filed multiple police complaints. The unexpected shutdown has left thousands of students stranded, sparking legal complaints from parents. Many had paid large sums in advance and have been demanding refunds.

FIITJEE reportedly has 72 centres across 41 cities and over 300 employees.

