Delhi Police arrest two members of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two members of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang after a brief exchange of fire in the Dwarka area, said officials on Sunday.Sources said the accused have been identified as Vicky and Narender.

According to the information, a raid was conducted by the Crime Branch in the Dwarka area following a tip-off to apprehend the duo.

Upon seeing the police, both accused drew pistols and opened fire. The police retaliated, firing back. Around five rounds were exchanged before both accused were overpowered.

Both accused individuals are involved in over a dozen criminal cases.

As of now, Delhi Police have not officially commented on the matter.

More details are awaited.

