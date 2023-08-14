Delhi Police arrest man for stealing vehicles, demanding money from owners

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a man for stealing cars and then calling the owners on WhatsApp to demand money from them on the pretext of telling them the location of the stolen vehicles.

According to the police, accused identified as Raj Kumar a.k.a Raju used to first steal the vehicles and later get the contact details of the owners through the Zipnet data app.

The arrest comes after an incident of theft of a Maruti Eeco car from the city's Dwarka area earlier this month.

During the investigation, a police team checked the CCTV footage of the spot, nearby places and route followed by the culprits.

“Shortly after the theft, the complainant received a WhatsApp call, in which the caller stated that he knows about the thieves and where the stolen car is parked and will give the information if Rs. 5,000 is paid through Paytm,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M Harsha Vardhan said.

As part of the investigation, the WhatsApp number was taken on surveillance and on August 11, Raj Kumar was apprehended from Nihal Vihar, while he was roaming on a stolen motorcycle.

On interrogation, Raj Kumar disclosed that he was recently released from the jail.

“In the jail, he came in contact with one Mohit, who told him about committing fraud with the help of Zipnet. Accordingly, he took the data through Zipnet and obtained the mobile number of the victims.

“Thereafter, he called them saying that he knows about the thieves and theft vehicles, and induced them to pay Rs 5,000 through Paytm, for giving the location, where the stolen vehicle was parked by the thief. He cheated several persons through this modus operandi,” the DCP added.

