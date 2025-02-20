Delhi ministers Parvesh, Kapil Mishra, Sirsa vow to implement PM Modi’s vision

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Delhi Cabinet ministers Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday exuded confidence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government delivering on all promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Verma told IANS that the first Cabinet meeting under new CM Gupta will take key decisions.

Speaking soon after the oath taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Verma said, “We thank the people of Delhi for supporting us.”

Asked about cleaning of the Yamuna river, he said, “All work will be done, including the cleaning of the river which is the party’s commitment.”

Earlier, he described it as a historic day as the BJP was forming a government in Delhi after 27 years.

“People have trusted the party and they believe that under PM Modi’s leadership we will be able to develop Delhi as a modern Capital,” he said, thanking party workers and voters for giving an overwhelming mandate to the BJP.

Verma’s new Cabinet colleague Kapil Mishra told IANS, “The Cabinet will implement all works as per the vision of PM Modi.”

He also said that the new government will take strict action against the issue of corruption which was raised by the BJP prominently.

Another Delhi Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, told IANS, “The Cabinet will do its best to implement PM Modi’s vision in Delhi.”

BJP’s Uttam Nagar legislator Pawan Sharma told IANS that the new government will promptly turn its focus on fulfilling the guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We will move ahead with implementation of projects to make Viksit Delhi,” he said.

Former Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta told IANS that under the chief ministership of Rekha Gupta, the party is going to make the national Capital a ‘Viksit Delhi’, including cleaning of the Yamuna.

“We will take the city towards the path of development according to the vision of PM Modi,” he said.

He said the misgovernance of the Delhi government over the past 10-11 years will be put to an end.

“The team under CM Gupta will do its best to bring about a change in the city,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.