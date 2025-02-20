For 10 years of ‘Badlapur’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogue improv added another dimension to his character

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and others, is celebrating 10 years of his film ‘Badlapur’. On the occasion of the film’s 10th anniversary it’s revealed that the actor banked on improvisation for his character in the film.

Nawaz said that his character evolves along a certain trajectory in the film, and for that he jammed with the director of the film, Sriram Raghavan.

Talking about the same, he said, “Playing this role wasn't easy because he wasn't someone who openly expressed emotions. His transformation was happening internally, in a space that wasn’t visible to the audience. And since he wasn’t intellectually evolved, he couldn’t even put those changes into words”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in ‘Badlapur’ is truly one of his finest, making the film an unforgettable thriller. His portrayal of Liak, a cunning yet strangely endearing antagonist, was widely praised.

He further mentioned, “Every time I performed a scene, director Sriram Raghavan reminded me that my character was a killer by chance. However, it was crucial to also show the subtle transformation he undergoes while staying true to his core nature as a scoundrel”.

This creative freedom resulted in some of the film’s most memorable scenes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is now gearing up for his next film, ‘I'm Not An Actor’. The recently unveiled trailer has been intense and engaging, further raising excitement. The film is set for its world premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California this March. Apart from this, sources have revealed that he has several films in his pipeline, though the titles have not yet been disclosed. With multiple untitled projects lined up, fans eagerly await his next cinematic outing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.