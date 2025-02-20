Senior JD(S) MLA welcomes Lokayukta's clean chit to Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

Mysuru, Feb 20 (IANS) JD(S) MLA G. T. Deve Gowda on Thursday welcomed Lokayukta's clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

To the much chagrin of his party and BJP, Gowda has further stated that Congress has a solid majority and will complete its full term in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Gowda said, "The RTI activists, Snehamayi Krishna, Gangaraju and others got the FIR lodged. They maintained that with the filing of the FIR, CM Siddaramaiah shouldn't continue in power. At least they should know today that the Lokayukta investigation proved their allegations were baseless."

On the "internal fight" in Congress, Gowda said, "Dy CM and State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister one day. But, when he is going to become the CM, I don't know. Shivakumar is doing everything to fulfil his wish of becoming the CM."

"Shivakumar needs the support of CM Siddaramaiah to get the post of the CM. CM Siddaramaiah got the support of Shivakumar, to attain the top post for the second term. Whoever wants to become the CM should have the support of 138 MLAs of the Congress. If anyone has the support of 10 MLAs and wants to become the CM, it won't happen," he stated.

"When one has the numbers, the government can't be brought down. The Congress government is going to rule for a full five-year term. The people are tired of news regarding the fall of the Congress government, and the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah. Those who are giving these statements are also tired," he underlined.

JD(S) MLA Deve Gowda is maintaining distance from the party and has openly praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in public events.

MLA Gowda stated that he won't attend the JD(S) party meetings and won't be involved in the organisational activities.

G.T. Deve Gowda defeated CM Siddaramaiah with a huge margin of 36,000 votes in the state Assembly elections in 2018 from the Chamundeshwari constituency. Presently, he is miffed with the JD(S) leadership for "overlooking" his seniority.

Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy said his party would resolve the issue with senior leader G.T. Deve Gowda soon.

