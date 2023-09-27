Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in girls' PG; no casualties

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a girls' PG hostel here in the Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday, an official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Delhi Fire Services director, Atul Garg said that a call regarding the fire at a PG -- Signature Apartment -- was received at around 7.46 p.m.

He said that a total of 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot following which the blaze was brought under control.

"Around 35 girls were present in the building. All have been rescued, and they are safe," said Garg.

"It is being suspected that the fire initially broke at a meter-reading board installed near the staircase and went on to spread to the upper floors," he added.

