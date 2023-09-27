J'khand CID arrests member of racket selling child porn through messaging apps from Kerala

Ranchi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Jharkhand CID has arrested an alleged member of a racket involved in selling child porn videos through messaging apps and social media platforms from Kerala, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Arun Babu, is a resident of Kerala's Kannur district.

The CID has recovered two mobile phones, Telegram links and some data related to pornography videos from the pocession of the accused.

The matter was brought to the notice of the state police by a Ranchi-based child rights activist, who submitted evidence in connection with this case to the Director General of CID and the cyber police station. Following this, an investigation was initiated into the matter.

Initial investigation revealed that the network of suppliers of child porn videos has been operating from Delhi for which groups made on the Telegram app were being used.

Baidyanath Kumar, Secretary of Child Rights Foundation, an organisation working for child rights in Jharkhand, had received information that an open group named 'Child Porn Video' and 'Scott Service' is operating on Telegram and anyone can become its member.

On August 28, Kumar was asked by this Telegram group whether he wanted to receive a child porn video. After reacting to it, a demo video was sent saying that more than 8,000 such videos would be made available on payment of Rs 220 through a UPI link.

Six video links were sent after paying money on this link, following which approached the Director General of Jharkhand CID to report it.

On the basis of a written complaint, a case was registered in the cyber crime cell of the CID.

Two mobile numbers supplying child porn content have been so far identified.

