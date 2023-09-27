Andhra Pradesh Assembly Adjourned Sine Die

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram adjourned the House sine die after passing the Andhra Pradesh Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees Bill 2023 here on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy tabled the bill in the House for discussion and said the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy waived off the 10-15 year duration recommended by the expert committee so more contract workers get benefitted in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam came up for discussion in the Assembly. Taking part in the discussion, former minister Perni Nani pointed out the irregularities and corruption in the alignment of Amaravati Inner Ring Road during the tenure of TDP government. He said the investigations revealed that the Naidu-led regime violated several laws by altering the alignment of inner ring road to favour the businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh.

Later, minister Dharmana Prasada Rao spoke on the issue and said during the TDP government records of several assigned lands in Amaravati were destroyed and the lands of poor people were procured by force. He also said that the former government used the official machinery for personal benefits.

