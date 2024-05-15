Questions Raised Over Election Commission's Neutrality

Amaravati: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that the Election Commission has acted in a partisan manner. He claimed that the TDP party is attacking YSRCP workers, but the police have not paid heed to it. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he stated that anti-social elements are continuing attacks and indulging in violence with political vendetta in some parts of the state.

Sajjala accused the TDP of carrying out attacks on people from marginalised sections of society with political vendetta, while the Election Commission remained silent on these developments. He claimed that during the polling the TDP goons attacked voters at several places and the ruling party has lodged a complaint with the state Director General of Police (DGP) and election officials about the TDP attacks.

Claiming that the pre-planned attacks were carried out with the intention of rigging the elections, Sajjala questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission. He also questioned the need for replacing top police officials ahead of the voting on May 13, 2024. He also alleged that YSRCP candidates were placed under house arrest on the polling day while TDP candidates were roaming around freely. He also claimed that Dalits were attacked in a temple in Gurajala on the polling day and the clashes in Palnadu took place due to the failure of the poll body.

YSRCP leader said the Election Commission should take responsibility for the post-poll chaos in the state. He alleged that all those officials against whom the complaint was lodged by the Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Purandeswari were transferred. He claimed that the officers deployed on polling duty were of the TDP's choice and that the election commission transferred 29 officers ahead of voting day. He also alleged that Special Police Observer for General Election Deepak Mishra had attended a dinner hosted by a retired police officer named Vishnuvardhana Rao, who is a close associate of TDP candidate Sujana Chowdary, contesting from the Vijayawada (West) assembly constituency. He questioned how elections could be expected to be held peacefully in such a scenario.

Sajjala further alleged that an elaborate plan to derail the YSRCP in elections made by the TDP was implemented by the Election Commission through Deepak Mishra and that officers belonging to the Reddy, SC, and ST castes were all transferred in a row. He claimed that Minister Ambati Rambabu was unjustly kept in house arrest and the police did not respond to the attacks on the family of MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. He demanded the Centre that police observer Deepak Mishra be called back immediately.

He also accused the TDP of conspiring to create mayhem and riots during the counting process on June 4. However, he expressed confidence that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will definitely form the government for a second term in the state.

Sajjala stated that in an unprecedented move the Central Election Commission has summoned the state Chief Secretary and the DGP. The YSRCP has complained to the Central Election Commission about all these issues, he added.

