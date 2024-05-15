CM Jagan Participates in Special Pujas

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the special pujas conducted by vedic pundits at his residence here on Wednesday.

A 41-day Rajasyamala Sahasra Chandiyagam was held at Tadepalli and was conducted by Nallapeddi Sivaramaprasada Sarma and Gowravajjula Nagendra Sarma seeking the continuation of the people's welfare governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In all 45 vedic scholars participated in the ritual. The vedic pundits handed him over teertham and prasadam of the Yagam. They were accompanied by Yagam organizers Arimanda Varaprasada Reddy, Vijaya Sarada Reddy and Padamata Suresh babu.