New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy sky with very light rain or thundershowers in the national capital during the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius, the seasonal average, according to the weather man.

However, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees.

Whether attributed to the dry weather or the influence of an El Nino year, Monday, September 4, marked the second-hottest day in September in the past 123 years. The mercury soared past 40 degrees Celsius, creating a scorching

Bhado season even during the monsoon.

Notably, this heatwave shattered an 84-year record dating back to 1938, with a peak temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius—six degrees above the usual average. It's worth mentioning that the highest September temperature on record

remains at 40.6 degrees, recorded on September 16, 1938, according to the weather agency.

