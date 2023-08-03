Delhi HC seeks 2 pvt schools' response on failing to admit student under EWS category

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has sought a response from two private schools for their refusal to grant admission to a student in KG class under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category.

Despite the Directorate of Education (DoE) having allotted a seat to the student on three separate occasions, the R.D. Rajpal Public School and Paramount International School, both located in Dwarka, failed to provide admission to the child.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani showing displeasure over the actions, has demanded a response from the principals of the two schools.

The judge said that if the responses provided by the school principals were found to be unsatisfactory, they might be required to appear personally before the court.

"Considering that the last allotment to the petitioner’s ward was made in Paramount International School, Dwarka, New Delhi, the said school is directed to reserve one seat for the petitioner’s ward in class KG/Pre-Primary in the Academic Session 2023-2024," the court said.

It further stated that this order will remain in effect until the ongoing proceedings conclude or a different ruling is issued.

"This court has seen scores of matters whereby parents/children are compelled to approach the court in the face of blatant refusal by schools to follow the mandate of the law despite allotment of seats having been made by draw of slots by the DoE."

The court has also directed the principals of the concerned schools to provide counter-affidavits, signed by them personally, explaining the reasons for not granting admission to the petitioner's ward despite the seat being allotted by the DoE.

The case has been put up for next hearing on August 24.

