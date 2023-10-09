Delhi HC to commence live streaming of court proceedings

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Delhi High Court is set to introduce live streaming of court proceedings, starting from October 11, in an identified manner.

According to a press release from the Delhi High Court, live streaming will be implemented on a case-by-case basis in accordance with court directives.

It is important to note that the content available through LIVE STREAMING is for informational purposes only and does not constitute the official court record.

The press note makes it clear that only authorised individuals or entities are permitted to record, share, or disseminate live-streamed proceedings or archival data. Unauthorised sharing or dissemination is prohibited, including by print and electronic media, as well as on social media platforms.

It also highlights that the Delhi High Court operates as a paperless e-court with video conferencing and hybrid hearing capabilities. All cases, responses, rejoinders, and documents are filed electronically through the Online e-Filing System.

The live streaming link can be accessed on the official website of the Delhi High Court (https://delhihighcourt.nic.in) under the title "LIVE STREAMING."

This initiative will begin with Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma's court at 10:30 am.

