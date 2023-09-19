Delhi govt, L-G clash over admission policies for law programmes

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Delhi Government on Tuesday criticised the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the issue of keeping seats vacant in the five-year BA.LLB and BBA.LLB programmes at GGSIPU.

Earlier, the L-G office had announced that the L-G approved the admission of students based on their aggregate score in CUET in three subjects (English, Legal Studies, and General Test) for the remaining vacant seats after exhausting the complete merit list of CLAT (UG) starting from the Academic Session 2023-24, in the five-year integrated law programmes of the University.

The L-G alleged that the approval was sought from him much after the commencement of the academic session 2023-24, which caused unnecessary harassment to students in professional programmes.

The L-G office said that now the Delhi government has stated that it is quite unfortunate for the L-G to claim credit when it was the Delhi government's initiative that prevented any vacancies in private colleges of GGSIPU.

"Many seats were left vacant as only CLAT scores were considered, which is why it was decided that any remaining vacancies would be filled using CUET scores. This is the first time any university has implemented such a policy," sources in the Delhi government said.

The sources said that the Delhi government allowed CUET scores to be considered as the admission criteria to ensure that all vacancies are filled.

"It does not suit the L-G to try and take credit for efforts made by an elected government. As a constitutional head, the L-G should not be engaging in such practices of claiming credit," Delhi government sources added.

