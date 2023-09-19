Other Left Front constituents in agreement with CPI-M on no compromise on Trinamool in INDIA bloc

Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) The West Bengal Left Front's two major constituents, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and the CPI, are in agreement with leader CPI-M's stand on no compromise with Trinamool Congress in the India bloc, but hold divergent views on CPI-M politburo not taking any decision on sending any representative to its coordination committee.

On one hand, the RSP leadership has openly voiced support for the CPI-M's stand on no understanding with Trinamool Congress as well as on not having any representative in the coordination committee.

According to its national General Secretary Manoj Bhattacharyya, the CPI-M has taken the right decision by refraining from sending a representative to the coordination committee so far.

"There is no point in having any representative in the coordination committee. It is not necessary that all decisions of the committee will be binding on all parties, who have their respective state-specific and regional compulsions," he said.

However, the CPI's Central Committee member, S. Banerjee feels that while any understanding with the Trinamool is out of question, that issue cannot be equated with that of having a representative in the INDIA block coordination committee.

"There are certain state specific issues and some national issues. Both cannot be viewed in the same parlance," he said.

A statement issued by the CPI-M politburo on September 17 had indirectly hinted that it is not necessary that all decisions of the coordination committee will be binding on the party. "While all decisions will be taken by the leaders of the constituents, there should be no organisational structures that will be an impediment for such decisions,” the statement reads, which was clear indication that the chances of sending a representative in the coordination committee is virtually zero.

The CPI-M’s reluctance to send any representative in the coordination committee amid rising criticism from the comrades from West Bengal over the party’s General Secretary Sitaram Yechury sharing the dais with Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee at the INDIA bloc meetings. Now, sending someone to the INDIA bloc coordination committee will mean that party representative sharing the same dais with Trinamool national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, against whom the party is organising regular protest demonstrations in West Bengal over the various financial scams in the state.

