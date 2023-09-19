‘University of politics’: Vasundhara Raje shares old video of swearing-in ceremony

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday shared an old video of her swearing-in ceremony as an MP and termed the old Parliament as university of politics where she learned a lot.

“As far as the old parliament house is concerned, for me it was a university of politics, where I learned a lot. I have many memories regarding it. In my childhood, I have seen Rajmata Saheb expressing her views on national issues in that building. I have also seen leaders like my idol Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi following the religion of serving the country,” the former chief minister said.

“Today, I am remembering that moment when I took oath as Jhalawar-Baran MP in that old Parliament building. Therefore, for me it is not just a building, but more than a holy place. The truth is that the memories of the country's largest Panchayat 'Sansad Bhavan' will always remain alive in my memory,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.