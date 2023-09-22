Delhi govt invites bid for 3000 e-scooters, e-cycles

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Delhi government has invited proposals for the deployment of e-scooters and e-cycles under its Public e-Scooter Sharing (PeSS) System and Public e-Cycle Sharing System (PeCS) initiatives, which aims at providing a cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solution to the residents.

Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot said: "The Delhi government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has embarked on an innovative journey to introduce a Public e-Scooter Sharing (PeSS) System and Public e-Cycle Sharing System (PeCS) in the Dwarka sub-city. The heart of this initiative lies in our commitment to providing affordable, eco-friendly, and efficient last-mile connectivity options to complement our existing public transport infrastructure, including the Metro and buses."

"We understand the importance of last-mile connectivity in making public transportation more accessible and convenient for everyone. With this in mind, we have invited proposals from potential service providers for the deployment of high-speed e-scooters, low-speed e-scooters, and e-cycles," he added.

The project envisions the deployment of 3,000 high- and low-speed e-scooters and e-cycles across 90 locations in the Dwarka sub-city in three phases -- 1,500 electric vehicles (EVs) in Phase 1 and 750 each in Phase 2 and Phase 3, with the condition that they be offered for long-term hiring or rental.

Bidders will have the flexibility to operate different EV variants based on demand.

The timeline for implementation consists of 6 months for Phase 1, 4 months for Phase 2, and 4 months for Phase 3, followed by a seven-year period for operations and maintenance.

The estimated project cost is Rs 18 crore.

