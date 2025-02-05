Delhi Govt declares public holiday for Assembly elections, metro services adjusted

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) In a move to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, the Delhi government has declared a public holiday. The holiday applies to all government and private sector offices across the national Capital.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena confirmed the holiday on voting day, stating, “There will be a public holiday on February 5 for all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the General Election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.”

Additionally, to support election duties, Delhi Metro has announced special operating hours for today. The metro services on all lines started at 4 am from their terminal stations.

At first, the trains operated every 30 minutes until 6 A.M. After 6 A.M., regular services began, allowing commuters to travel as usual. This early start was intended to accommodate election staff who are on duty today.

Delhi Metro has also made adjustments to the evening schedules for certain lines.

The Red Line’s operational hours will be extended from 11 pm to 12 am, while the Yellow Line will run from 11 pm to 11:30 pm between Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Samaypur Badli, and from 11 pm to 11:45 pm from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram.

These measures aim to ensure smooth transportation for both voters and election personnel while maintaining regular services for the public throughout the day as the people go to exercise their franchise.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are being held today, and the votes will be counted on February 8 to decide which party will rule the national Capital for the next five years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.